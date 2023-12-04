NPP primaries: Okaikwei North processes not fair – Ken Kuranchie

Ken Kuranchie tasted defeat in the Okaikwei parliamentary primary of the NPP

It seems there is an unending dispute within the Okaikwei North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries regarding the eligibility of two contenders: Afia Akoto and Nana Dokua, according to Mr Kenneth Adjei Kuranchie, the Managing Editor of Accra-based Daily Searchlight newspaper.

Mr Kuranchie has raised concerns about the qualification of the two female aspirants, stating that their participation compromises the free and fair nature of the election process.



He specifically pointed out that Afia Akoto, having become a card-bearing member of the NPP in 2023, is automatically disqualified.



Additionally, he asserted that Nana Ama Dokua does not meet the requirements to contest due to a sudden switch from Akropong to the Okaikwei North Constituency.



This situation reflects internal tensions and disagreements within the NPP regarding the eligibility of certain candidates, emphasising the importance of adherence to party rules and regulations in the democratic process.



Mr Kuranchie, who contested for the third time, was optimistic of getting the desired votes required to place him on the ballot paper going into the 2024 elections but failed.

It remains to be seen how the party will address and resolve these concerns to ensure a fair and transparent primary election.



After Saturday’s polls, Nana Dokua Ama Asiamah, the current Member of Parliament for Akropong, has emerged victorious in the Okaikwei North Primaries, securing 331 votes to defeat her six contenders.



The final results of the primaries are as follows:



Nana Dokua Asiamah: 331



Kofi Nyarko: 105

Ken Kuranchie: 27



Owusu Mensah: 6



Afia Akoto: 228



Fuseini Issah: 114