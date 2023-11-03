NPP primaries: Over 800 delegates to vote in Lower Manya Krobo

NPP flag

Source: GNA

All 828 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency are set to cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential polls of the ruling party on Saturday.

The eligible individuals who would participate in the voting process on November 4 include constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, and polling station executives.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Gilbert Nyarko Tetteh, the research and elections officer of the NPP for the Lower Manya Krobo constituency, explained that the election would not include the five council of elders and the five council of patrons.



He said that the decision was made based on the directive from the presidential election committee, which ended up settling on 828 people being eligible to vote instead of 838.



All delegates and party supporters are expected to convene for the voting at the Otalenya Polling Station, situated in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly grounds in the Mampong Electoral Area.



Tetteh said all candidates and voters have been barred from wearing any party attire or paraphernalia on the election grounds.

He noted that the party was anticipating a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere with respectful communication throughout the process.



He encouraged all supporters to refrain from engaging in hate speech while campaigning for their preferred candidates.



“Once the elections conclude, we extend an invitation to all individuals to unite and support the selected candidate for a successful outcome in 2024,” he added.



He also urged delegates and party supporters to refrain from any actions that could potentially weaken the unity and strength required for the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.