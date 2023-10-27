NPP primaries: Police arrest man who threatened to attack voters in viral video

The suspect

Police have arrested a man who was seen in a viral video threatening to disrupt the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership election in the Assin Central Constituency.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Ibrahim Iddrissu Shummah, was apprehended on October 25, 2023, and he is currently in police custody, assisting with investigation.



The video of Shummah making threats to attack and prevent people from voting, has been circulating on social media platforms, with calls for his arrest heightening.



“The Police have today Thursday 26th October, arrested suspect, lbrahim Iddrissu Shummah, who was seen in a viral video threatening to attack and prevent people from voting in the upcoming Flag bearer Elections of the New Patriotic Party in the Assin Central Constituency.



“The suspect is in custody assisting investigation.”



Meanwhile, the NPP and the Police Service have reached an agreement on the election modalities.

The party has agreed for the police service to take complete control of security.



During an engagement involving both parties, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee for the NPP, urged the police to deal with individuals who would engage in misconduct during the election.



AM/SARA



