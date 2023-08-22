NPP primaries: Taxi drivers in Atiwa West declare support for Samuel Awuah Dankwa

Some of the branded taxis

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

The hottest topic currently in the Atiwa West Constituency in the Eastern Region revolves around the action of more than 80 taxi drivers.



They have boldly adorned their vehicles with posters of Samuel Awuah Dankwa, demonstrating unwavering support for him as the ideal candidate to succeed the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP), Honorable Kwasi Amoako Attah, who also serves as the Minister for Roads and Highways.



Honorable Kwasi Amoako Attah, having served as the MP since 2010 has officially declared his decision not to seek re-election.



In contrast, these dedicated taxi drivers believe that Samuel Awuah Dankwa, who has made a remarkable impact on the community deserves to become the next lawmaker.



He has generously invested millions of cedis in supporting talented yet underprivileged students in the region.



According to the drivers, the aspiring Parliamentary Candidate and MP, a native of Akyem Bomaa who resides within the constituency, is easily accessible.

The drivers maintain that if aspirant Awuah Dankwa is granted the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa West Constituency, he possesses the capability to provide even greater support to the residents in the area.



Despite acknowledging that the constituency may witness fierce competition in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, they earnestly implore the delegates to choose a candidate who is consistently available, approachable, respectful, and kind.



"If the delegates fail to choose him as the rightful candidate, it will be a significant setback for the constituency.



“Among all the contenders we've heard about, he stands out as the only candidate we are familiar with. He's not only a resident of the constituency but also the most accessible candidate,” they noted in an interview.



''We, the taxi drivers, are well aware of his substantial financial contributions to education through the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF) for the constituents. Almost every family in Atiwa West has benefited in one way or the other from the benevolence of Mr. Awuah Dankwa over the past 10 years.



“He has also been a strong benefactor to the NPP Party. Mr. Awuah Dankwa was pivotal in the 2020 campaign that helped the NPP to stay in government. He led and fully financed a three-month house-to-house campaign with the youth of Atiwa West.

“His commitment to this cause predates his decision to run for Atiwa West, and we want to commend those who persuaded him to enter the race. We earnestly hope that the delegates will endorse him with a resounding 80% of the votes.



“Nonetheless, we recognize that politics can be a contentious arena, and some experienced individuals may attempt to influence the process with monetary incentives. For the betterment of Atiwa West's future, we implore the 393 delegates not to disappoint the over 40,000 voters in Atiwa West.



“If the other candidates who are currently serving in the Akufo-Addo administration offer you money, take it, but cast your votes judiciously for Awuah Dankwa. Those candidates failed to support the constituents even after being in government for the past six years.



“We the people of Atiwa West love Mr. Samuel Awuah Dankwa and want him to serve us as our MP and so if the NPP wants to break the eight, then the delegates must elect him as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate. He is the only one who can drive up the votes of the NPP in the 2024 general elections,” they said in an interview.