NPP primaries: Tell us what you've done for the party – Nyaho-Tamakloe to 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party has questioned the competence and devotion of Kennedy Agyapong as a prospective flagbearer of the party.

Nyaho-Tamakloe, in a Joy News interview, disclosed his perception of Kennedy Agyapong as someone who ‘makes noise’ in the NPP.



He questioned the commitment of Kennedy Agyapong, challenging him to come out and declare what he has done for the party.



The former diplomat said that unlike Kennedy Agyapong, the likes of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and Kwabena Agyepong have a track record of stepping up for the party when needed.



“I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong in the party. I know someone who makes noise in the party but I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong. We also keep praising people but what has he done for the party? He should come out with it. I know those I’ve mentioned and the work they’ve done for the party.



“He might have done something for the party, then he should come forward. I don’t know what he has done for the party. All the names I mentioned including Bawumia have definitely done something for the party,” he said.

Though the date for the election of the flagbearer of the NPP is yet to be communicated, some key figures have announced their decision to contest.



On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen declared his interest in the contest and outlined his vision for the party and the country.



Already, Kennedy Agyapong and Agric Minister who reportedly submitted his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday have confirmed their interest in the post.



They are expected to battle with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the ticket of the party in the 2024 elections.



The NPP hopes to make history as the first party, under the Fourth Republic to govern the country for more than two consecutive terms.