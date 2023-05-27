NPP primaries: There's nothing wrong with party leaders publicly supporting a candidate - John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, John Boadu says there is absolutely nothing wrong with party leaders publicly declaring their support for their favourite candidate to win the party's upcoming presidential primaries.

John Boadu dissented to arguments by some social commentators that the trend where party leaders make it known to their party supporters the candidate they prefer to lead them is a bad sign for the party.



To him, it is very okay for a leader to make his or her intentions known about a candidate if only he or she isn't breaching the rules and regulations of the party.



He stated that the only thing that can limit a leading member from supporting a candidate publicly is the party's rules and regulations, thus if the rules don't allow them to do so.

"If the person is a leader and the rules and regulations don't prevent him from campaigning for one person or the other and his campaign doesn't bring divisions but rather only supporting his candidate, what is wrong?", he questioned while making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.



He found it hypocritical to condemn this trend where executives or Ministers among other party leaders show the party supporters who he or she hopes to win the primaries.



"Sometimes, we must be brutally frank and just also clear some of this hypocrisy going on. You see the Members of Parliament; all the candidates who are contesting worth their sort have gone to them one by one seeking their support," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.