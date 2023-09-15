NPP primaries: Watch as Dr Afriyie Akoto displays his Adowa skills

As some contenders in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries are engaging in ‘showdowns’ of their lives, others are very calmly awaiting the main primaries slated for November 4, 2023.

Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is one of the four contenders for the NPP flagbearership position who is relatively calm, taking things on a light note.



Dr Owusu, who goes by the slogan ATOPA (Akoto Tops All), could not help but treat attendees at a funeral to a beautiful display of the Adow dance.



A video shared by Juaso-based Ahwenepa showed the former food and agriculture minister flooring the beautiful Akan dance.



The attendees of the funeral could be seen cheering him on as others were spraying cash on him.



Meanwhile, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto took the number three spot after the balloting by the elections committee of the NPP for the November 4 primaries on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong drew the number one spot. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addia-Nimoh secured the second and fourth positions, respectively.



Watch the video of Dr Afriyie Akoto dancing in the video below:









BAI/NOQ



