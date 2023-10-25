NPP primary: Push election to a run-off to bring unity- Addai-Nimoh to delegates

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh

Flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh is urging party delegates to share the votes among the four candidates during the upcoming November 4 Presidential primary to push the election to a runoff.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo FM on Monday, October 23, 2023, he said this when done, will bring unity in the party as the various candidates will have to fall on the other aspirants who trailed for their support.



“I’ve told delegates in my rounds that they should share the votes during the November 4 election such that there will be a runoff. If you want the unity of the party you can do so through election. So, I repeat of the four of us left, the delegates should share the votes among us so we go for a round off. When they share the votes and there’s a runoff among the first two candidates, maybe Addai Nimo and another person, I will be compelled to go to the other remaining candidates and beg for their support. If you go to solicit for someone’s support, the person will put before you his conditions and if you are able to meet those conditions, you the candidate is assured of the person’s support.”



“You will recall that in the year 2000 there was a runoff during the general election between candidate Atta Mills and Akufo-Addo and the NPP engaged the other minority parties for their votes. That’s how come Mallam Issa from the PNC to be made a Minister in President Kufuor’s government. So, I urge the delegates once again, they should vote in such a way that there will be a runoff, they should ensure nobody gets the 50% plus 1 vote, so that when there’s runoff, the two candidates will go and solicit for votes from the others and that will foster unity and peace in the party. I’m giving delegates this advice and when they heed, they themselves will be happy,” the former Member of Parliament for Mampong told show host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.

The NPP goes to the polls on November 4, 2023, to select a presidential candidate who will lead the party to the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Akoto is number 3 on the ballot paper. He placed 4th in the Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.



Over 210,000 delegates are expected to vote in the National Delegates Conference on November 4, 2024.