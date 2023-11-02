NPP race: Ghana's future may be compromised under 'president' Bawumia – Clergy for Ken

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A group of pastors identified as 'Clergy for Ken' have questioned the competence of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in leading Ghana as president.

According to the group, who endorsed the candidature of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, Bawumia’s leadership remains questionable hence the future of Ghana may be compromised under him.



“Bawumia should have exercised patience. The child who rushes to walk will end up with an injury… He is not fit yet,” a member of the group stated in an interview on Oyerepa FM.



“Are you not in this country? For someone who leads the management of the economy, he said going to IMF was not planned, how?” the member added.



Sharing their reasons for endorsing the Assin Central Member of Parliament over the vice president, another member of the group said Kennedy Agyapong has distinguished himself as possessing the leadership qualities currently needed to govern Ghana.



“If you look at what Ken has attained and where Ghana has gotten to, we don’t need someone who is dull. We need someone with iron heart.



“Look at galamsey, whom amongst them can stop it? Ken is the only person who can be firm. Look at all the leaders who have gone to support the other side, it is not that they don’t know Ken is capable of governing well.

"But first of all, they know he will not condone corruption, secondly, they know he will not appoint them, thirdly; he will not allow those he will appoint to be corrupt because he is not corrupt,” he stated.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





GA/SARA