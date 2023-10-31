NPP race: I will put you to sleep before 6pm on Nov. 4 - Ex-MP warns Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful and Frederick Opare-Ansah

Frederick Opare-Ansah, the former Member of Parliament for Suhum, has stated that Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position hopeful, will be defeated in his own constituency during the NPP election slated for November 4, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi Radio on October 27, 2023, Opare-Ansah expressed his confidence in the ability to secure a victory for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Central Region.



"We will beat him in the election in the Central Region, and he should try and make any attempt to cause anything. If he tries, I will let him sleep early, I will let him sleep before 6,” he said.



The former MP questioned Agyapong's loyalty to the party during their years in opposition.



"Why did Kennedy feel like there were no men in the NPP? At the time that we were fighting for the party, where was he? Today we are in power and we have given you numerous contracts”, he alleged.



He further drew attention to allegations of threats made by Agyapong regarding government secrets.

“The last time he made someone call me that, if I don’t stop talking about him, he would spill the government's secrets. Am I in the government for him to spill the government's secret? That is what he does, threatening people that if they don’t do this, they will do this,” he added.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA

