NPP race: Let Bawumia lead and be his vice - Alan Kyerematen told

Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former constituency chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for New Juabeng North, Kwadwo Boakye Agyemang, has urged flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen, to reconsider his decision to contest and instead accept the role of a running mate.

According to him, that will be the best decision for the former Minister of Trade and Industry and the NPP as a whole because he believes that Alan Kyerematen has not yet attained the appropriate stage to run for president hence, he should be made running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on March 21, 2023, the former chairman added that should he (Alan Kyerematen) accept the vice presidency and drop out of the race, he would eventually be eligible to become president when Bawumia completes his eight years tenure in office.



“It is about two people, Bawumia should lead and Alan should be his running mate, so that the settlement dies off. So, if Alan understands, all the noise going around will be no more and the party will also be happy.



“I always say that this is a golden opportunity for Alan Kyerematen…what I’m saying is that it will be important for him to think about it. And for him to accept the offer, it won’t be in vain because, after Bawumia’s eight years in office, he can tell Ghanaians that he wants to run for just a term and it will be easy for him,” he said.



The likes of Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP ahead of the 2024 polls.





AM/SARA