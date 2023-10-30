NPP race: Six reasons Kennedy Agyapong can cause an upset

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

In the run-up to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) November 4 presidential primaries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament and a prominent party financier, emerges as a dark horse with the potential to upset the political landscape.

Despite Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia being touted as the establishment candidate, Kennedy Agyapong presents a formidable challenge since he announced his bid earlier this year.



Akompreko as he is known, comes across as an unconventional candidate whose participation in the race raises the possibility of an unpredictable outcome.



GhanaWeb profiles six compelling selling points that sets him apart in the four-man race.



A maverick of the masses



Kennedy Agyapong's maverick personality is a double-edged sword.



While it may make traditional party elites uncomfortable, it resonates with a significant portion of the electorate who are disillusioned with politics as usual.



His willingness to challenge the status quo can be seen as a breath of fresh air in a political climate dominated by caution and conformity.

Agyapong's fearlessness in speaking his mind and his unapologetic demeanor make him a compelling choice for voters seeking a departure from the norm especially within the NPP as a party.



Anti-establishment stance



In a political landscape often characterized by party loyalty and conformity, Agyapong's anti-establishment stance offers a distinct path.



He is not averse to criticizing fellow party members when he believes it's necessary, a trait that can be perceived as a move towards a more transparent and accountable political culture.



Ken Agyapong has not relented in calling out the ruling NPP, amidst concerns of economic mismanagement.



While the government and the party have blamed the current economic challenges on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War, the MP has on occasions has called out his party for failing to manage the economy effectively.



This sets him apart as a candidate unafraid to challenge his own party and, by extension, a potential catalyst for change within the NPP.

Also as one of the few leading figures of the party who were not appointed as members of the executive, some critics believe Kennedy Agyapong is in part insulated from being blamed for the state of the economy.



Anti-corruption crusader: A beacon of accountability



Kennedy Agyapong's commitment to fighting corruption has earned him respect among those who value transparency and accountability in governance.



His relentless pursuit of alleged corrupt practices and his vocal stance on corruption issues makes him a compelling choice for voters who see these issues as paramount in Ghana's political landscape.



Agyapong's reputation as a corruption watchdog could help him garner support from citizens who yearn for a cleaner political system.



Successful business background: Economic credibility



Agyapong's background as a successful businessman lends him economic credibility. In a country where economic issues often take center stage in political discourse, Agyapong's experience in the business world may appeal to voters looking for a leader with a track record of financial acumen.

This background could position him as a candidate capable of steering Ghana's economy in the right direction.







Perhaps one of Agyapong's most significant selling points is his ability to connect with the grassroots of the NPP.



He has a knack for resonating with everyday party members, and his accessibility and relatability have helped him build a robust support base at the grassroots level.



This appeal could prove invaluable in a party where grassroots support can often make or break a candidate's prospects.



Philanthropy: Earning public goodwill through benevolence



Kennedy Agyapong has also carved a niche for himself as a philanthropist, which further enhances his appeal.

His generosity and benevolence have earned him public goodwill and endeared him to many Ghanaians.



Agyapong's track record of giving back to his community and supporting various charitable causes demonstrates his commitment to making a positive impact on society, a quality that resonates with voters looking for a leader with a strong sense of social responsibility.



In the NPP's 2023 flagbearer race, Kennedy Agyapong's unique combination of a maverick personality, anti-establishment stance, anti-corruption advocacy, successful business background, grassroots appeal, and philanthropic endeavors positions him as a formidable contender.



While Dr. Bawumia enjoys the support of party officials and is considered the establishment's choice, Agyapong's unconventional approach and ability to resonate with diverse segments of the party's base makes him a dark horse to watch.



His candidacy could shake up the political landscape and usher in a new era for the NPP, leaving political observers eager to see how this intriguing race unfolds.



GA/SARA