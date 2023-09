NPP race: 'Unprecedented intimidation' an 'appalling, unconscionable, despicable dark spot in elections history' - Alan Kyeremten

Alan kyerematen

The level of "intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of delegates at various voting centres across the sixteen regions'" during the recently-held special delegates conference of the governing New Patriotic Party "is unprecedented in the history of our party", flagbearer aspirant Alan Kyerematen has said in a statement via which he announced his withdrawal from the race.

Mr Kyerematen came third in the conference which was used to whittled down the 10 aspirants to five.



One of his polling agents suffered bloody battery during the voting process.



Condeming the violence, the former Trades Minister said "the fact that my polling agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the party".



"This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other voting centres, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable", Mr Kyerematen confemned.



He said: "I am committed to, and value the s+afety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest", wondering to himself: "How did we get here as a party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?"

"Regrettably", Mr Kyerematen said "I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections" and, thus, anniunced his withdrawal from the party's processes.



Mr Kyerematen also said "after having carefully analysed the results" of the special delegates conference, "it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections" that it was "strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant".



Without naming that particular aspirant, Mr Kyerematen said "pronouncements made by some leading members of our party, both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations".



Read Mr Kyerematen's full statement below:



On Sunday, the 27th of August 2023, I issued a public statement which made reference to the selection and shortlisting of Presidential Aspirants by the Special Electoral College convened by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the 26th of August 2023.

After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant.



The pronouncements made by some leading Members of our Party both before and after the elections, also lend weight to my observations.



The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of delegates at various voting centres across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our party.



In addition, the fact that my polling agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eyesight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other voting centres, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable.



I am committed to, and value the safety of those who work with me and for me, and I will always fight for their interest.

The question I keep asking myself is, "How did we get here as a party in the first place, and how far are we prepared to tread on this dangerous path to self-destruction?"



Regrettably, I am not convinced that the circumstances I have referred to earlier, will not persist or even be escalated in the next round of elections, for which balloting is scheduled for Wednesday, 6th of September 2023.



In light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023. In the next upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups.



I wish all the other Aspirants well as they continue on their journey. I also wish to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude once again to my family, the Alan 4 President (A4P) Campaign Team, and all my teeming supporters in Ghana and from around the world, who have supported me in diverse ways over the years. Please be assured that the battle is still the Lord's, and that those who wait upon the Lord shall have their strength renewed.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong!

...Signed...............



HON. ALAN KYEREMATEN