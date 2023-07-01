NPP race: Why settle on a candidate who is tagged as a liar? – Alan Boy quizzes

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Alan Kyerematen

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Korang, has asked party delegates whether they would prefer a candidate whose name appears on Google as Ghana’s number one liar or a candidate whose credibility is unquestionable.

As a member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, he argued that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, who is supported by government appointees and national executives, has several issues that could hurt their chances in 2024.



As a result, he wants the delegates to make a deliberate decision to support Alan Cash because he enters the race with no baggage.



For him, the NDC is ready to launch propaganda campaigns against Dr. Bawumia, some of which are true and some of which are false.



He believes that those that are true may have an impact on their chances in 2024 if the Vice President is elected as a presidential candidate.

He was responding to a question after being questioned about a statement he made about a candidate who he believes made comments that were recorded and could be used as a reference point if that person is elected as a candidate.



"I am not in a position to answer that question,” he said when asked if he was referring to Dr. Bawumia. The person who posed the question could also provide an answer. But I’m telling the NPP delegates that I was on another radio station and was asked why we don’t want Dr. Bawumia to lead the NPP because he had suffered for the role, and some had even said he was a liar. And my response was that if you believe someone is a liar and have a candidate with unquestionable credibility, why settle for the liar?



If you type a liar into Google and the name of a candidate appears, and that is the person you want as a candidate, you do not want the party to win the elections.



You must file a candidate who is credible and has no issues surrounding him. I can’t answer that, but I would emphasise that you need a candidate who will be much easier to market than someone whose credibility will be called into question, ” he told host, Kwabena Agyapong.