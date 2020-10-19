NPP reinstates suspended aspirant, makes him a member of the campaign team

NPP's parliamentary aspirant, Peter Wuni Baaga

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reinstated the suspended parliamentary aspirant in the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency of the North East Region.

Mr Peter Wuni Baaga was cited for misconduct for making certain utterances on live radio on May 12, 2020.



The party described as breaches was indefinitely suspended after a committee recommendation.



“This action has been necessitated by certain utterances you made during a radio program at Tizaa Fm, a local radio station based in Nalerigu in the evening of 12th May 2020. Your utterances were in breach of Article 4(7) of the NPP Constitution and the General Guidelines governing the parliamentary primaries issued by the General Secretary of the party. The Regional Chairman as well as the Regional Executive Committee are in possession of a recorded tape of the program and are compelled to initiate disciplinary action against you”, a copy of the letter intercepted by MyNewsGh.com read in part.

Latest information available indicates that he has been recalled and made a member of the Regional Campaign team.



Confirming this on a local radio station, he said “I was suspended over comments made on radio and I also wrote to the party’s hierarchy to apologise. Thanks to all those who continued to pray for me while I was on suspension. I have been reinstated and made a member of the Regional Campaign team not only for Nalerigu-Gambaga”



He urged on all his supporters to continue to lend the needed assistance to the party indicating that once he is a member, he remains a member for life.