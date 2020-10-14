NPP represents development - Chairman

Citizens have been asked to vote massively for the country in the upcoming elections

Oti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah has stataed that the Party is the only political party in the country that represents development.

He said the numerous social interventions that the NPP has introduced within almost four years in office have brought sterling improvements to the lives of citizens.



Speaking at Likpe Kukurantumi during the inauguration of an NPP Party office for the Likpe Kukurantumi and Abrani Electoral Area, Mr Dapaah urged the electorates to vote massively for the party in the upcoming general elections.



He said the area has suffered underdevelopment over the years under the Hohoe Municipality and it is time for new projects.

“This is the place we used to have the likes of former National Security Coordinator, Gbevlo Lartey and Mr Obed Asamoah and many others, but the roads are still in deplorable state. So, today, I am urging all of you to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.” he said



Mr Dapaah also expressed gratitude to benevolent individuals, whose efforts and contributions are championing the activities of the Party in the Area and also admonished authorities to channel donations into the purpose.



However, a native of the electoral area donated a Nissan vehicle to the office to help in its administration of the party’s affairs.