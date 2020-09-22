NPP rubbishes claims of flying in diasporans to register

Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims that the party is gathering some Ghanaians in Europe and the Americas to register in an upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

There have been claims by some quarters that the EC is intending to organize a limited voter’s registration exercise after compiling a new roll for this year’s elections.



A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otukonor Boamah, told Berla Mundi on Elections Command Centre on TV3 Tuesday, September 22 that the party is prepared to supply evidence to that effect.



But the Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako, told co-host Stephen Anti that the claims should be dismissed.



“The allegation has no merit and should not be taken. These are allegations being made by people who cannot be trusted.



“The NPP doesn’t have the resources to move from Europe, America to gather people to come and register.”



In other developments, the EC has rejected reports that it is printing new voter’s card after the registration exercise.

The EC said its attention has been drawn to reports on social media claiming that it is printing new cards even after ending the registration.



However, the EC in a statement described the said report as “false” and “misleading”



“During the just-ended Registration Exercise, few centers experienced the production of duplicate ID cards which resulted from registration kits bearing the same codes.



“As such the cards in the video belong to those persons with duplicate voter ID numbers. They were authorized by the Commission, printed at the Headquarters, and subsequently sent to the District Offices for lamination and distribution,” the EC clarified in the statement.



“The public is therefore advised to disregard the video,” the Commission further stated.

