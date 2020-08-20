Politics

NPP running away from their promises – Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Former Deputy Information Minister

Former Deputy Information Minister under the NDC administration Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is running away from the promises they made to Ghanaians.

He indicated that the party has achieved only fourteen percent of the promises they made to Ghanaians in their manifesto during the 2016 election. Speaking on Minority Caucus on Joynews which was monitored by GhanaCrusader he said, “They are running away from their own promises. And when we read the analysis we found out that only fourteen percent of those promises have actually been kept. In fact if you check page by page you will find out a staggering eighty six percent of the promises have not been kept”.



He explained further claiming that the party has failed woefully in the various promises they made to the good people of Ghana with regards to economic growth, reduction in borrowing, reduction in the cost of business, stabilization of the cedis and a whole lot.

“If you go to page 13, they promised that they grow this economy in double digits, that means it will go above ten percent, they promised they will reduce borrowing, they promised to reduce cost of doing business, they promised to stabilize the cedis, they promise to ensure that our taxation regime is reduced. None of the commitments they made there have been fulfilled”.



The New Patriotic Party stated yesterday that they have fulfilled Seventy eight percent of the promises they made to the people of Ghana since they party took office in 2017.

