NPP’s 2020 victory will not come on a silver platter - Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, NPP

National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has posited that the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections would not be an easy task for them.

He made the remarks at the official launch of the ‘Aspirants Unite for Victory’, a group made of parliamentary aspirants who lost in the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



The young politician admitted that campaigning for an incumbent government is not an easy task hence the NPP must approach this election with a mindset of being in opposition.



Mr. Awuku said in opposition, you would have to attack but in government, you would have to defend your record saying, “for me, fighting for reelection is more difficult than fighting from the opposition and that is why we need everyone on the NPP ship to make sure that we cross the 2020 December 7.



“Victory will not come on a silver platter and that is why the President and Vice President are campaigning as if we are in opposition.”

Sammi Awuku said the NPP will leave no stone unturned in retaining victory for the NPP come December 7, 2020.



He asked the group to work effortlessly and target first-time voters, undecided voters, their core supporters, and disgruntled members of the NPP.



He charged them to work together with the party’s leadership to secure victory for the NPP.



He spoke against the politics of insults, preached the agenda on politics of ideas, and the achievements chalked by the NPP.