NPP’s Abronye involved in an accident

The Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe known as Abronye and his campaign team have escaped death in an accident.
Although the information about the accident is scanty, MyNewsGh.com can report that Abronye and his entourage were returning from a rally organized at Atuna on Sunday in the Jaman South Constituency when they were involved in an accident.
The accident is said to have occurred on the Berekum-Drobo road.
As at the time this website was going to press, we could not confirm if there were any casualties recorded in the accident.
This year's political campaigns have recorded a number of road accidents with some of the political parties losing their party members.
