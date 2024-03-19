NPP's Agenda 111 not feasible, many can not be completed - Ex-Prez Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the incumbent governemtnts’s Agenda 111 as an overly ambitious project whose feasibility cannot be guaranteed.

The former president expressed his skepticism over the feasibility of the government’s Agenda 111 project during a discussion with some clergy members in Accra.



He emphasised that the government’s plan appears unrealistic and unlikely to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.



According to Mahama, while the government initiated the Agenda 111 project which includes the construction of 80 hospitals, the strategy lacks practicality adding that its accomplishment is a mirage.



He therefore suggested that a more rational approach would have been to start with a smaller number, such as 40, ensuring their completion before embarking on additional projects.

He said, “This government started their Agenda 111 as they call it and they started with 80 hospitals. I don’t know what survey was done before the hospitals were being put in, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion. One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish.



“And so if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don’t think many of them would have been completed.”



The Agenda 111 project is part of the New Patriotic Party’s government health policy of building a hospital in each district and region of Ghana in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build 111 hospitals nationwide to improve the geographical coverage of healthcare in the country during his tenure as president.