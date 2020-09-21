NPP's Anyaa Sowutuom PC to introduce 'Chantan' Lamborghini inventor to Foreign Affairs Minister

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, NPP parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, the parliamentary candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, has promised to introduced Mr Kelvin Odartei, the 18-year-old inventor of the 'Chantan' Lamborghini’ to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is the incumbent MP for the constituency, in order to give the junior high school engineer all the international exposure he needs to hone his talent.

The JHS leaver became the toast of the internet after he drove the self-made Lamborghini, which he has names ‘Kejelvsuins’, to school on the last day of his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Cosmos International School.



Appearing on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, on Monday, 21 September 2020, together with his mother and the MP aspirants, the teenager told show host Kwabena Prah Jr that he got the inspiration to build the scrap automobile after he saw an aeroplane fly over one day and heard an inner voice tell him: ‘Kelvin, you can do it’.



Following that, the young engineer said he started learning the basics of auto mechanical engineering from a few friends who were apprentices at an auto mechanic yard until he honed his talent enough to be able to assemble the car from scrap.



In a subsequent interview on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show with Abdul Karim who sat in for regular host Benjamin Akakpo, Kelvin Odartei said he spent a total of GHS2,000 on the car.



He said the car is powered by an old motorbike engine.



Pledging to support Kelvin in whatever way he could, Dr Adomako Kissi promised to introduce the young inventor to his mentor, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, for international exposure.

He described his engineering skills as “very impressive”, adding: “And I’ll commend you and support in whatever way I can so that you advance your engineering skills”.



Dr Adomako Kissi added: “And this is the beautiful thing about the future for Ghanaian youth and now we have Kantanka cars and Volkswagen, so, there’s hope for the future if you enter into any of these industries”.



Kelvin’s mother, Madam Abigail, said any help from the government to her son is welcome since she is a single mother who has struggled to bring him up.



“I’ve done what I can do by giving birth to him".



"It’s up to the nation to support and grow his talent and skills for the benefit of the nation”.

