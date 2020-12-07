NPP’s Bernard Brown optimistic about unseating Oko Vanderpuije in Ablekuma South

Aspiring MP, Bernard Brown

The aspiring Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Bernard Brown is confident of unseating the incumbent MP, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

The New Patriotic Party has been unable of winning the seat since 2008 after the NDC’s Fritz Baffour took over from the late NPP MP, Amerley Tagoe.



After several failed attempts of winning back the parliamentary seat, Bernard Brown is optimistic of victory when the collation is complete.



“I’m very sure, by close of today, I’m telling you, I’m carrying the day,” Bernard Brown told Ghanaweb.com exclusively.

He added, “My message for the youth has resonated with them. My message of hope, job has given them some kind of confidence in me and they are seriously vying for me. The whole atmosphere is charged to my favour.”



Asked if the NPP is capable of winning in the constituency dominated by the NDC, Bernard Brown said, “You are going to see the return of the NPP because elections are dynamic and I can tell you that this time a lot of the youth are on the side of the NPP because of our polices and the free SHS.”