NPP's Chairman Odeneho retained

Chairman for Afigya Kwabre south, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Source: Emmanuel Kwame Adjei Dankwa, Contributor

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairmen Association has on Saturday, February 13, 2021 met to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the Association.

Chairman for Afigya Kwabre south, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah retained his position as the chairman of the Association.



This was made known during the general meeting held in Kumasi Saturday, February 13, 2021.



Chairman for Bekwai, Adu Gyamfi was elected as the vice chairman of the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairmen Association.



Emmanuel Kwame Adjei Dankwa remains the secretary, Dominic Bosompim of odotobre is the organizer and Oduro Frimpong, Atwima Nwabiagya south chairman has been declared the treasurer.

The new executives appointed are George kofi Agyei, Nhyiaeso chairman and Sampson Agyei of Asante Akim north as their advisors.



Chairman Odeneho thanked the members of the Association for the confidence reposed on him and the other executives.



He pledged to work hard for the Association to retain its dignity and past glory.

Source: Emmanuel Kwame Adjei Dankwa, Contributor