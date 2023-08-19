NPP's Jennifer Queen justifies imposition of 10% tax on bet winnings

Jennifer Queen, Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Deputy Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen, has defended the recent introduction of tax on betting and game of chance winnings, emphasizing the role that taxes play in funding government initiatives for national development.

Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s Ade Kye Nsroma, she addressed concerns over the new taxation policy, asserting that taxes represent the government's primary means of securing the necessary funds to propel the country's growth.



"Let us take it like if we stop all of these things (taxes), what will the government do to develop the country for it to progress," she said.



She elaborated that withholding these taxes would impede the government's ability to implement development projects.



On the opposition to the new tax handle, Queen challenged critics particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have kicked against the tax and tasked them to reconsider their stance.



"The question is, if our brothers had gotten the opportunity to come to power and levy Mybet, Sporty Bet, and others, would it have been okay, right? Is it because it is coming from the NPP government?"



She added "So, they should let us know, because now that they are kicking against it, what will the government do to develop the country?" Queen remarked.

How should the government develop the country if we refuse to pay taxes? - Jennifer Queen#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/pbij3Qof1S — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) August 17, 2023

AM/SARA

You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:





























Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



