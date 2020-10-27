NPP's Planting for Food and Jobs Program not sustainable for graduates - Independent Candidate

Independent Presidential Candidate, Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker

Independent Presidential Candidate, Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker has argued that no tertiary graduate will accept a job to work under the NPP’s Planting for Food and Jobs Program (PFJ).

The PFJ according to the government is a friendly package to encourage Ghanaians to take farming more seriously than in the recent past. It aims to make farming once more, a respectable and profitable venture, and create jobs.



However, Asiedu Walker believes tertiary graduates won’t accept a job to work on any farm in the country.



He noted that Ghanaians deserve sustainable jobs to solve the unemployment issues in the country.



“No graduate who has gone to school or journalist who has gone to school because there are no jobs will grab a cutlass or a hoe to go farm as job creation, they won’t do it so we must create sustainable jobs,” the Independent Presidential Candidate stated.

Alfred Kwame Asiedu indicated that he will strengthen the economy by embarking on massive industrialization in every region.



He said, “We are going to embark on a massive industrialization policy where the regions is going to be a cabinet or presidential focused. The regions are going to be engaged focused and built.”



Alfred Kwame Asiedu who is the only independent candidate in the December 7 elections explained that his government will engage members of other political parties to succeed as President.



“I believe there are good people in some political parties, most of them are frustrated, they are not appreciated but we are looking for like-minded people, a few good Ghanaians who mean Ghana well to move the country forward,” Alfred Kwame Asiedu stated.