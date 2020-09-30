NPP’s campaign for 2020 is easy because of our outstanding performance – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that campaigning for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to be retained in Government has been made easy because of the evidence of its extraordinary performance since it assumed the reins of power in 2017.

The Vice President argued that it would have been difficult if the Government hadn’t performed, insisting selling its 2020 campaign message is much easier as he tours various parts of the country.



Speaking today( 30th September 2020) on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Bawumia noted that it will be a mistake to bring the National Democratic Congress(NDC) back to power since they did not acquit themselves well in power.



“It would be a big mistake to vote the NDC back to power. It is evident that the NPP has put up and outstanding performance which has also made the campaign for re-election very easy because the records are there to show”, he said

The Vice President is currently on a campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region also disclosed that most Ghanaians are satisfied with the splendid performance put up by the current administration.



He will tour the Western Region after rounding up his tour of the Greater Accra Region.