NPP’s focus is not on election 2020 but beyond – Kate Gyamfua

Kate Gyamfua is the Women’s Organizer for the NPP

The Women’s Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua has said that the party's focus is not on the 2020 elections as that is already a done deal.

“NPP is not focused on the 2020 elections. Our focus is beyond 2020 because we need a long-term mandate in order to do more for the people of Ghana.” She revealed.



To her, it’s imperative that the NPP will be given a long-term mandate to consolidate the gains made by the party in its first term.



“If the party stays in power for just eight years and the NDC is brought back, the country will retrogress and will make zero of all the efforts made by us,” she said.

She noted that under the John Agyekum Kufour administration, the NPP took the country to a higher pedestal but the NDC couldn't deliver after taking over from them.



Kate Gyamfuah indicated that the NDC took Ghana’s economy back into the ditches and made life unbearable for the Ghanaians.



“We introduced the NHIS system but the NDC came to riddle it with debts which we had to come back and pay everything. Also, they plunged us into darkness. Such people cannot be trusted with the leadership of the country that is why Ghanaians need to give us a long-term mandate so that we can consolidate the gains we are making in the country,” she told Accra-based UTV in an interview.