NPP's manifesto is heavy on track record of achievements - Hadzide

File photo of the NPP's 2020 manifesto

A Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, says the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 Manifesto comprised track record of achievements within a mandate, whilst the opposition National Democratic Congress' Manifesto is full of promises with nothing to show on achievements.

He explained that since both the NPP and NDC have had the opportunity to govern the nation at one point in time, it was prudent for each party to provide its track record of achievements within a mandate, instead of promises.



Speaking at the 11th Edition of the Nation Building Updates in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Hadzide said the NPP-led government had fulfilled its electoral promises to Ghanaians and was bold and confident to display its track records, unlike the NDC that had nothing to show, but promises.



Mr Hadzide said President Akufo-Addo was smart, compassionate and intelligent by creating new regions that would become growth poles for those areas.



He said most of the departmental directorates in the new regions had been cited in rural settings to help propel the expansion of economies of those areas.



The 11th Edition of the programme allowed the newly created regions namely; Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Savannah and Western North regional ministers to render accounts of their stewardship upon assumption of office.



The event provides a platform for government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to render accounts of their stewardship, as part of the Government's accountability efforts.

The regional ministers provided pictorial evidence of development projects within their jurisdictions comprising the construction of school blocks and roads and upgrading of existing ones.



They also gave data on beneficiaries of government's flagship initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High School Policy, Rearing for Food and Export, Planting for Export and Rural Development, One-Village, One-Dam, and One Constituency, One-Ambulance.



The regional ministers were unanimous in their call for the electorate to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 Election to undertake more developmental projects.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will, on Thursday, November 26, take his turn at the 12th Edition of the Nation Building Updates at the University of Ghana, to provide key highlights on Government's interventions.







