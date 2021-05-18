NPP sets up vetting committee to elect MMDCEs

The New Patriotic Party has set up a committee to vet the applicants

The Northern Regional Branch of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up a vetting committee to vet applicants who have applied for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive Positions (MMDCEs).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NPP Northern Regional Secretariat signed by Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu the regional secretary.



The interviews will begin on Wednesday 19 May 2021 and end on 23 May 2021.



It will be held at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Round House at 8 am each day.

Details in the photo below



