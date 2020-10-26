NPP settles on brother of late Yapei-Kusawgu PC as new candidate

Iddrisu Salia Kamara died in a motor accident

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on Iddrisu Salia Kamara to lead the party into the 2020 parliamentary elections in Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency after the death of parliamentary candidate Abu Kamara in a motor accident.

Mr. Salia Kamara is a brother to the late Abu Kamara and a financier of the party in the constituency.



He is a trained teacher by profession.

According to constituency executives, the choice of Iddrisu Salia Kamara became necessary due to the significant role and influence he has in the Constituency.



He is expected to file his nomination on Tuesday, October 27.