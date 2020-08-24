Politics

NPP should christen their manifesto 'protecting the progress made for family and friends' - Edudzi Tamakloe

Legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2020 general election has launched its manifesto last Saturday in Cape Coast in the Central Region with the theme “leadership in service; protecting our progress and transforming Ghana for all” but the Special Aide to former President Mahama has a different theme for the NPP’s manifesto.

According to lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the theme for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 manifesto should have been christened as “Protecting the progress made for family and friends; the transformation linking to family and friends”.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Edudzi Tamakloe maintained that the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP government rather launched a “family and friends” manifesto at Cape Coast with the intention to consolidate their gains made so far.

He added that the Akufo-Addo government in their 2016 manifesto had a social contract with Ghanaians for a four-year mandate but it has failed to deliver the promises, hence the repetition of the promises in the 2020 manifesto.



He, however, asserted that the demand of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ghanaians to give them another four-year term in office will only mean to enrich their family and friends in government as the NPP could not fulfill its 2016 manifesto promises.

