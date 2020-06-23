Politics

NPP should have protected incumbent MPs if they cared about them - Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson says if the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) were able to save 65 MPs from being contested, they could have done same to prevent the high attrition rate in the recently held primaries.

About 36 incumbent MPs were defeated in the primaries held on Saturday.



A total of 374 aspirants contested in 168 constituencies. Of the number, 325 are men and 51 women. 67 of the aspirants were unopposed and were acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.



Majority leader and Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has bemoaned the number of incumbent MPs who were not able to hold on to their seats.

According to him, it reduces the quality of work delivery in the House.



Ben Ephson speaking in an interview on Neat FM, said the NPP "should have protected the MPs if they cared about them."





