NPP starts challenging NDC MPs’ election results in court, begins in Pusiga

Member of Parliament for the Pusiga Constituency, Laadi Ayii Ayamba

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region is challenging the election of Laadi Ayii Ayamba as Member of Parliament (MP) for the Pusiga Constituency

The petition filed by Abdul-Karim Zanni Dubiure, the NPP candidate in the Pusiga Parliamentary Constituency election before the High Court, Bolgatanga, is essentially challenging the election of Madam Ayamba citing over voting in five electoral areas of the Constituency.



The respondents are the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) and Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, the NDC MP.



Lawyer for Mr Dubiure, Sulley Sambian who confirmed the filing of a petition to MyNewsGh.com on Monday, January 11, 2021 said that the polling stations in which alleged over-voting happened include; Pusiga dispensary, Terago Clinic, Teshie Nating Primary School, Kayinchingu and Lateega polling stations.

Madam Ayamba won the keenly contested election with 63 votes against her main contender, Mr Dubiure.



Madam Ayamba polled 14,929 while Mr Abdul-Karim Zanni Dubiure obtained 14,866 votes. Mr Moses Zuma Musa of the All People’s Congress (APC) got 283 votes. Mr John Abugri Aguri of the People’s National Convention (PNC) got fourth 138 votes. Mr Simon Atingban Akunye, an Independent candidate obtained 5,069 votes.



But Mr Dubiure is challenging the election of Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, who has been sworn in for her third term maintaining the election was cauterized by over voting in certain polling stations.