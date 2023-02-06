NPP suffering from communication fatigue - Government Spokesperson

Kofi Tonto, a government spokesperson has explained why government's policies are not able to be communicated well to the public.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, explained "NPP suffering from communication fatigue"



According to him, "this is common for any government in power…but there’s going to be an improvement".



"We must accept that there are some lapses but thankfully our executives are putting structures in place" he added.

Listen to him in the video below:



