NPP suffering from ‘kpokpogbligbli’ because of Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang - NDC

The appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as John Mahama's running mate has sent shivers down the spine of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) according to Margaret Ansei, Deputy Spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"The NPP are confused; they don't know what to do or say; what were they expecting?" she asked and added "John Mahama has shown the way so if they (NPP) like, they can also change their running mate"



She was speaking on Peace FM's The Platform programme.

