NPP super delegates' conference: Bawumia floors his contenders with a huge margin to lead in Ashanti Region

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged victorious after polling more votes as against his fellow contenders.



Dr. Bawumia who contested against nine other aspirants secured 97 votes as against his other contenders such as Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who secured 6 and 10 respectively.



Dr. Akoto Owusu Afriyie, a former Agric Minister who made it to the top four managed to secure 5.

Others such as Joe Ghartey, Kwadwo Poku, Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kofi Konadu Apraku, and Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko secured Zero(0) each.



Some supporters of Dr. Bawumia who spoke to GhanaWeb disclosed that the massive endorsement was a sign of his victory in the upcoming national delegates' conference that will take place on November 4th, 2023.