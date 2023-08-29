NPP super delegates conference: Election committee to meet aggrieved individuals today

New Patriotic Party flag

The Deputy Minority leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has said that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party is set to meet aspirants to settle their grievances ahead of the special delegates congress scheduled for November 4, 2023.

According to him, it is important to engage individuals who weren’t pleased with some of the electoral processes to be given a fair hearing and the process will require evidence from these persons to back their claims.



His comment comes after some aspirants and other individuals made allegations in the media about anomalies in the just-ended special delegates conference which was held over the weekend.



Afenyo-Markin stated that, although the leadership of the NPP has not received official complaints from any aspirant or individual, it is prudent for the party to undertake such an exercise to correct mistakes.



Speaking to journalists on Monday, August 28, 2023, the deputy majority leader in parliament indicated that the engagement with the aggrieved aspirants and some party members will help to maintain unity in the party.



“We have taken it upon ourselves that from what we have seen on social media, we are inviting certain personalities to appear before us for engagement. We want to hear them. We have heard of certain allegations in the media although from Saturday up to this hour, no formal complaint has come to the committee.



“But for the sake of the party's well-being, for the sake of the unity of the party, we have taken it upon ourselves to again say that all such individuals are to appear before us. And the secretary to the Committee will send out the notice, the invitation so that by tomorrow [August 29, 2023] morning at 09:00 a.m. We'll be here to hear them, to back their claims with evidence, have an engagement, and to hear all concerns,” he said.

Background



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; 2020 NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye; and three others were summoned to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the New Patriotic Party.



This was made known in a statement issued by the party and signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on August 27, 2023.



The statement said, “We are confident that this disciplinary process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality.”



Kennedy Agyapong has been summoned by the party, after a video of him publicly threatening President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia went viral, to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made.



In this video, Kennedy Agyapong who appeared to be in a frenzy of anger, swore to give Akufo-Addo and Bawumia a showdown.

He was at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where delegates of the party in the Central Region met for the Conference when this video was recorded.



His behaviour was a result of news reaching him about his agents in the Upper West Region being chased out of the voting centre during the NPP Super Delegates Conference.



The statement also emphasized the committee's commitment to upholding democratic values, accountability, and the highest standards of conduct.



Hopeson Adorye and three others, Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo and Musa Sulemana have also been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for “violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the party’s constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).”



The election committee of the NPP is set to meet all 10 aspirants this morning to settle their grievances ahead of the November 4 elections.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/YLEN2WC4PJ — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 29, 2023

