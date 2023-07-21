NPP super delegates vote to be held at regional level - Official

The 10 presidential flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP

The New Patriotic Party will conduct its super delegates congress at the regional level, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has announced.

This will be in line with the 2014 edition where it was held along regional lines as part of measures to prune the number of aspirants down to five for the main contest slated for November 2023.



JFK as he is known told Metro TV in a brief interaction at the Alisa Hotel in Accra where representatives of the flagbearer hopefuls had attended a crunch meeting over the matter.



"The party has taken a firm decision with respect to the presidential primaries, where we are going to hold it and also one or two issues that came up. We have been able to resolve it.



"We are going to do it (the super delegates voting) at the regional level. Across 16 regions, same as occurred in 2014," JFK told Paul Adom-Otchere.



Reports emerged on July 20 that aspirants halted their campaigns to attend a crucial meeting in Accra.

The meeting with the National Council was over whether or not to centralise the upcoming supper delegate congress scheduled for August 2023.



The report said nine of the 10 wanted a centralized voting system while one of them, who is backed by the government, wanted the congress to be held at the regional level.



Main contenders in the NPP primaries are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, others in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





SARA



SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



