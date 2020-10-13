NPP supporters cautioned against acts that could bring divisions

Party members were asked to be united and focus on winning the forthcoming general elections

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso, Richard Agyenim Boateng has cautioned supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against acts that could bring divisions during the December elections.

He said party supporters and sympathizers should focus on actions that would rather foster unity and strengthen the party to win the elections to continue with the country’s transformation agenda.



Mr Agyenim Boateng made the call during a clean-up exercise organized by the Asuoyeboa branch of the Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Fan Club, at Asuoyeboa.



The exercise was to promote the habit of keeping the environment clean, showcase the parliamentary candidate, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko and also sensitise the people of Asuoyeboa about the unsurpassed achievements of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his first term of office as the President of Ghana.

He called on the people to unite and work together to ensure a resounding victory for the parliamentary candidate and the President.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, on his part, reiterated the unprecedented achievements of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.



He said Ghanaians need President Akufo-Addo for a second term to continue the country’s transformation agenda and the various social intervention programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.