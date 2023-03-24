29
NPP supporters were bussed from Tamale, Wa to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC

Mahama Gonja.jfif John Mahama delivered an address at the event in Damongo

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional branch have denied reports that former president John Dramani Mahama was recently booed in Damongo when he attended the enskinment of the new Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale, on Monday, March 20, 2023.

This follows that circulation of viral video which that showed a section of the crowd purportedly hooting as Mahama was descending from the stage he was on together with other dignitaries including Vice President Dr Bawumia and the Jinapor brothers, to address the crowd.

The persons who were hooting, even though were a small section of the crowd, could be seen clapping and screaming “away, away, away”.

A statement from the NDC stating the facts of the incident alleged that the booing party were NPP supporters bussed from parts of the northern region for the specific purpose.

Adding that despite their unruly behaviour, Mahama "was welcomed with cheers and a loud applause as his brilliant speech touched the hearts and minds of his tribesmen, chiefs, and elders at the ceremony.

"There was absolutely no reason or cause for anyone whatsoever to hoot at President Mahama. The false narrative of being booed must be treated with contempt," the statement read in part.

Explaining the source of the unruly crowd, the statement continued: "It was observed that a small group of people who were part of an unruly and uncouth supporters of the NPP were on the blind side of President Mahama and his delegation, shouting and recording themselves. In the process, the detachment of police and military personnel ensured that they remained where they were, without the people at the durbar hearing whatever they were saying.

"These were NPP supporters bussed into Damongo by the NPP, obviously because of the Vice President’s feeling of insecurity and nervousness. A total of five buses transported these supporters from Tamale and Wa to cheer him."

Reacting to this in a tweet shared on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with the video attached, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was shocked by the fact that the incident happened.

He said that former president John Agyekum Kufuor, the late Prof John Atta Mills and the late Jerry John Rawlings (JJ) never received this kind of reaction in their home regions.

“JJ was never hooted at in Volta; Kufuor was never hooted at in Ashanti; Atta-Mills was never hooted at in Central; Nana Addo has never been hooted at in Eastern; Someone has been hooted at in his own Gonjaland - Damango. Hmm!” parts of the tweet read.

