NPP suspends Upper West Regional youth organiser

John Bosco Luri Tia was suspended following a petition by a party member

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Upper West Region has suspended the regional Youth Organiser of the party, John Bosco Luri Tia, for his alleged inability to mobilise the youth in the region for party key activities.

Citi FM reports that the Regional Communication Director of the party, Ali Bukari, has confirmed the incident adding the decision to suspend Mr Tia was unanimously taken at an executive committee meeting held last Thursday to review a petition filed by a member of the party against Mr Tia.



“I can confirm that the regional youth organiser has been asked to step aside. A member of our party petitioned the regional executive committee to suspend him. When the petition was brought, we held a meeting where Mr Bosco himself was present. A unanimous decision was taken that he should be made to step aside while we wait for investigations into the petition,” Citi FM quoted its source.



The report further stated that the petitioner, identified as Sadik Adinan, also accused the youth organiser of engaging in divisive tendencies which he claims had created bad blood between some executives of the party in the region.



He further blamed the NPP regional youth scribe of absenting himself from the region, particularly anytime the President or his vice is visiting the region as well as refusing to deliver some bags of sugar that were given to him to be released to constituency youth organisers during the fasting season.

“Citi News contacted the suspended youth organiser who contested but lost in the last NPP parliamentary primaries in the Sissala West constituency but he declined to comment on the allegations,” the report noted.



A seven-member youth committee has been formed to unite and motivate the youth in readiness for the upcoming general elections following Mr Tia’s suspension.



The committee consists of the Deputy Youth Organiser, the three other aspirants to the Office in the last Regional Elections, the Wa Central Constituency Youth Organiser, the TESCOM Coordinator and the Mandom constituency youth organiser.

