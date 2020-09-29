NPP synonymous to good tidings so keep us in power - Freddie Blay begs

Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman

The National Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has said that the NPP is synonymous to good tidings reason the Ghanaian electorate must continue to keep faith with the party

According to him, this is the reason why Ghanaians need to keep the party in power so that good things can come the way of the country.



He made this known when he was speaking at the launch of campaign and introduction of Parliamentary Candidates in the Ashanti Region.

The man known by his peers as Chairman Blay said: “The NPP has set itself the target of making the nation prosperous. It is in view of this that we have to continue to be in power so that the good tidings will continue to come the way of the NPP”.



“History is going to repeat itself and I trust you that you will make it a reality by winning about 95% of the votes expected to be cast in Ashanti.”