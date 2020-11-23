NPP targets 198 seats in Parliament and Navrongo central is one of them – Rita Asobayire

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The first National Vice-Chairperson of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Rita Asobayire, has projected the party to witness massive representation in Parliament after the December general elections.

In her projection, Madam Asobayire said the NPP would make history by securing a total of 198 seats in Parliament to form the majority.



She said out of that number, the Navrongo central constituency Parliamentary seat which is dear to her heart, would be retained and stay in the grips of the NPP.



Speaking when she joined Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister who doubles as the Parliamentary candidate for Navrongo central for her Mega Women’s Conference and Health Screening Exercise in Natugnia, Madam Asobayire said she was confident of victory for President Akufo Addo and the party’s parliamentary candidates in the over one hundred and fifty constituencies she has visited to campaign.



She said throughout her campaign rounds, she has noticed the love Ghanaians have for President Akufo Addo, his good policies and his reelection bid. She said the love and support for the NPP are unmatched and was her hope that would be translated to votes to propel the NPP to win in the election.



Madam Asobayire told the gathering that their votes would not go waste when they endorse the reelection of President Akufo Addo who she described as a “Father for all who is committed to the development of the country”.

“Everywhere you go, it is Nana Akufo Addo. He is one touch. On December 7th, Nana Akufo Addo will be retained to sit on his throne. Nana Akufo Addo’s victory is assured. What we are looking for now is that we are targeting 198 seats in Parliament and I know the 198 seats Navrongo central is going to be one of the seats to be captured on December 7. Vote for the NPP to continue to bring development”. She urged in Kasem.



For her part, Ms. Abayage told the women to join her as she makes history in the constituency as the first female to have come this far in the race to Parliament from the New Patriotic Party. She stated that a win for her would be a win for all women in the constituency as their welfare would matter most to her.



Ms. Abayage assured the women leadership of inclusiveness, reduction in poverty and their vulnerability and development. She said, “when I win, whatever [development] is due here [for the constituency] would be brought here. Even if it doesn’t belong here but I can bring it for my people, I would bring it”.



Ms. Abayage added that as a woman, she understood the plight of women better and that puts her in the best position to be voted for to represent the people. She urged the constituents to remember her and her father [President Akufo Addo] on the election day as they exercise their franchise.



She reminded the gathering on the need to ensure a peaceful election, stating that total development could only be achieved in a society devoid of violence.

Preceding the women’s conference that day was a Health Screening Exercise Ms. Abayage put together. The exercise saw the screening of over 500 women from across the constituency for various ailments.



The medical team from Unique Mobile Health Care (UNIMOHC) attended and gave free medication to the women as they paid special focus on the health needs of the aged.



The women were taken through screening procedures for Diabetes, Malaria, Hepatitis, Hypertension. Education was also given on ways to stay healthy and free from infections.

