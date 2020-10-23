NPP targets 90 per cent votes in Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo

New Patriotic Party

Mrs. Adelaide Serwaa Ntim, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo, says the party has targeted 90 percent votes in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

She said with the tremendous achievement of the NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo, there is the need for all party members to work hard to garner more support to ensure that the party is retained in power to continue with its transformation agenda.



Mrs Ntim stated this during a campaign exercise by the constituency youth wing of the party to educate women in the Nsuta market on how to cast their ballots during the elections.

The occasion was also used to offer free medical screening for the women in the market.



Mrs. Ntim said though the party had performed well in its first term, members should not be complacent, but continue to work hard in the communities to tell the good story of the party to ensure a resounding victory in the December elections.