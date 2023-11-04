NPP to choose a flagbearer today

NPP elect new leader today

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun its presidential primaries today, Saturday, November 4, to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Unlike general elections, today’s election would feature only 200,000 delegates of the NPP. The delegates comprise of NPP legislators, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, ministers and their deputies, stalwarts of the NPP, members of the national council, patrons and elders of the party.



The candidates contesting to lead the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections are; Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

All candidates featured on the ballot today were mandated to sign an undertaking not to resign from the party if they lose. The move was informed by the resignation of former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen following his loss in the Super Delegates Conference held in August.



EAN/OGB