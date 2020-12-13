NPP to contest Banda results over irregularities - Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, says his party has rejected the parliamentary results of the Banda Constituency and will contest it.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said the party has detected alleged over voting in some polling stations at Banda and alleged swapping of the results of the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Joe Danquah for Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim of the NDC.



According to the Chairman, the party has petitioned the EC to correct that anomaly or they would also present Joe Danquah to be sworn in as MP for Banda in the next parliament.

Below is a video of Kwame Baffoe Abronnye, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP:



