NPP to contest some 7 constituencies results in court - Mac-Manu

NPP campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says they are preparing to seek for redress in court over the results of some constituencies.

Chairman for the 2020 general elections campaign, Peter Mac-Manu disclosed this addressing the Press a while ago.



According to the NPP, they have detected some foul play in the election process which went on in some seven constituencies.



They include the Pusiga, Cape Coast North, Asuogyaman, Bawku Central, Nkwanta North, Savelugu and Assin North constituencies.



The Chairman reiterated that, unlike the NDC, they will contest the results of these constituencies going through the right channel.

Chairman Mac-Manu also alleged that the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah won the seat.



However, due to some fraudulent processes at the collation centre, the NDC's candidate, Christopher Bayere was declared winner.



