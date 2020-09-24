NPP to create not less than 2.5 million jobs in next term – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Opoku Nkrumah has emphatically stated that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, if given another term, will create not less than 2.5 million jobs in the next four years.

The Minster made this disclosure when he appeared on Joynews’ Manifesto Tracker programme monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, alongside former Deputy Minister of Finance and National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassel Ato Forson.



While the NDC has been able to put a figure on the number jobs of it expects to create in its 2020 manifesto, the ruling New Patriotic Party which says it has created over 2 million jobs in the last three years it has spent in office, failed to do same in their manifesto.



However, speaking on the programme the Information Minister disclosed that the government having created 2 million in its first term, expects to create not less than two and half million more jobs if given another term come December 7.



“We estimate that with what we have done in the first three years, if nothing at all we can do that plus more. At least, about 2.5 to 3 million jobs. If in the first 3 years we have done 2 million jobs, from 2017 to 2019, then I am saying that in the next four years we will do nothing less than what we have done in our first term,” the Minister stated.

According to the minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, the figure goes beyond the number of jobs the NDC has said it will create if voted for.



“We have the capacity to do nothing less than this (2 million) and more, and I am giving you a figure out of this (manifesto policies) and I refer you again to our colleagues (NDC) that what they are even promising is half of what we have.”



Meanwhile, the NDC in their 2020 manifesto has stated it intends to create about a million jobs through several policies when elected back to power.



The many avenues the NDC intends to execute this agenda includes the “Big Push” infrastructural plan which aims to invest $10 billion to boost up the nation’s infrastructure over a period of five years.