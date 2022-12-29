1
NPP to elect new polling station executives at Akwatia

Justine Koduah Frimpong General Secretary, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has resolved that fresh internal elections be conducted in the Akwatia Constituency to elect Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators and Constituency Executives of the Party.

The decision was taken at a meeting by the Executive Committee, held on December 23, 2022.

In a statement signed by General Secretary, Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua, the party tasked the Regional Executive Committee to liaise with all relevant stakeholders to propose a convenient timeline for the conduct of the elections, and await further instructions.

“You are required to communicate to the leadership of the Party, through the office of the General Secretary, of the proposed timeline, within the next fourteen days (i.e. not later than January 11, 2023),” the Executives instructed.

